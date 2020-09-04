



"Situation Along LAC Slightly Tense, Precautionary Deployment": Army Chief

The situation along the Line of Actual Control or LAC is "slightly tense", Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane said this morning, adding the "morale of jawans is high and they are ready to face any challenge".

"I took a review of the situation after reaching Leh yesterday. The morale of (the) jawans is high. They are ready to face any challenge. I can say, without a shadow of doubt, that our soldiers are the best. They will make not just the army but the entire country proud," he said.

"The situation along the LAC is tense. However, we are constantly deliberating about the situation. We have taken some precautionary measures," the Army chief added.