Chinese Troops Deployed In Considerable Numbers Across Ladakh: Army Chief

India is expecting to hold the 13th round of talks on disengagement with China next week on Ladakh standoff, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said this morning while he added in the same breath that "there has been an increase in the deployment of Chinese troops", which has been a matter of concern. For the last six months, however, the situation has been "quite normal," he underlined.

"Chinese (troops) have deployed in considerable numbers all across Eastern Ladakh and Northern Front right up to our Eastern command. Definitely, there has been an increase in their deployment in the forward areas which remains a matter of concern for us," he told news agency ANI.

"But we are monitoring all their developments. Based on whatever inputs we get, we are carrying out matching developments in terms of infrastructure. At the moment, we are quite well poised to meet any eventuality," he said, adding that he doubts if "any aggression can be shown in any area".

Hoping to achieve desired results on disengagement through constant dialogue, General Naravane said: "By and by all friction points will get resolved. I am of the firm opinion that we can resolve our differences through dialogue. I am hopeful we will be able to achieve results., We're hopeful of having the 13th round of talks in the second week of October and reach a consensus on how disengagement will take place."

On Friday, General Naravane took a stock of operational preparedness in Eastern Ladakh. "General Naravane visited several forward areas in eastern Ladakh where he was briefed on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness. He also interacted with the troops and complimented them for their resoluteness and high morale," an Army spokesperson said.

Indian Army has also deployed the first K9-Vajra self-propelled howitzer regiment in the Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border with China.

The gun can strike enemy targets at around 50 km. "These guns can also work in high-altitude areas, field trials were extremely successful. We have now added an entire regiment, this will be really helpful," the Army Chief told ANI today.

India and China have been locked in a stand-off for more than a year. Twenty Indian soldiers died in the line of duty amid clashes with Chinese troops.

