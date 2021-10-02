Watch: India Deploys Howitzer Regiment In Ladakh, Can Hit Targets 50 Km Away

The K-9 Vajra is the indigenised version of the basic K9 Thunder from South Korea

The Indian Army has deployed the first K9-Vajra self-propelled howitzer regiment in the forward areas in Ladakh sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The self-propelled guns can strike enemy targets at around 50 km.

"These guns can also work in high-altitude areas, field trials were extremely successful. We have now added an entire regiment, this will be really helpful," Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on the performance of K-9 VAJRA self-propelled artillery.

India and China have been involved in a border standoff since May last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

"Chinese have deployed in considerable numbers all across Eastern Ladakh and Northern front right up to our Eastern command. Definitely, there has been an increase in their deployment in the forward areas which remains a matter of concern for us," said the Army chief.

India too has made counter deployments to counter any threat, said the Army chief.

"We're regularly monitoring all their movements. Based on inputs we get, we're also carrying out matching developments both in infrastructure as well in terms of troops that are needed to counter any threat. At the moment, we're quite well poised to meet any eventuality," he added.

Earlier this week, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said China continues to deploy a large number of troops and armaments in the border areas.

The K-9 Vajra is the indigenised version of the basic K9 Thunder from South Korea. They are manufactured by Mumbai-based firm Larsen & Toubro in partnership with a South Korean firm.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.

