India, China To Hold Fifth Round Of Commander-Level Talks Today

India will focus on "complete disengagement" by China in Ladakh's Finger area in a fresh round of diplomatic talks to scale down tensions along the de facto border, army sources confirmed today.

The Indian and Chinese armies will be holding Commander-level talks at 11am today in Moldo - the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control, sources said.

This will be the fifth round of talks between the countries in an attempt to defuse tensions following a clash between the nations in June in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action.