India, Chile Bilateral Ties Have 'Promising Future': President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind and President of the Republic of Chile agreed to deepen bilateral relations.

India and Chile have agreed to deepen bilateral relations post the COVID-19 pandemic, including the second expansion of the India-Chile Preferential Trade Agreement, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

During a telephonic conversation between President Ram Nath Kovind and Sebastian Pinera Echnique, the President of the Republic of Chile, the two countries resolved to maintain the momentum in bilateral relationship in diverse areas.

President Kovind recalled his visit to the South American country in 2019 and thanked Sebastian Pinera for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit.

Had an engaging conversation with President @SebastianPinera. We will continue to maintain close contact. Chile is India's key partner in the Latin America region. India-Chile bilateral ties have a promising future. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 19, 2021

The two leaders discussed the follow-up action to the visit and agreed to deepen bilateral relations post the COVID-19 pandemic, including the second expansion of the India-Chile Preferential Trade Agreement, the statement said.

Sebastian Pinera expressed his continued wish to visit India, it added.

Recognising the tremendous potential of India-Chile ties, especially in the trade and commerce sector, both sides resolved to maintain the momentum in bilateral relationship in diverse areas, the statement said.

President Kovind also conveyed to Sebastian Pinera his best wishes for the health and well-being of the people of Chile.