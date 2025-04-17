INDIA Bloc Panel Led By Tejashwi Yadav To Chalk Out Plan For Bihar Polls

Constituents of the INDIA bloc in Bihar on Thursday formed a coordination committee headed by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to deliberate upon a common minimum programme for the assembly polls due later this year.

A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting of all alliance partners of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in the state at the RJD office here.

"Alliance partners of the 'Mahagathbandhan' unanimously took a decision to constitute a coordination committee to formulate a joint strategy and a common minimum programme for the upcoming assembly polls. I have been chosen to head the panel," Mr Yadav told reporters.

The 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar comprises the RJD, Congress, CPIML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The committee will also discuss the campaign strategy, "keeping crucial issues concerning the people of Bihar in mind", seat-sharing arrangements and ensure better coordination among the alliance partners, the RJD leader said.

"We will unitedly fight the polls to oust the anti-people and anti-Bihar NDA government in the state," he asserted.

Asked about the chief ministerial candidate of the 'Mahagathbandhan' for the polls, Mr Yadav said, "There is no need to worry at all... This will be shared with you at an appropriate time." The former Bihar deputy chief minister claimed that there was anger and resentment among people against the NDA government in the state.

"The government at the Centre and in Bihar have failed to address issues related to the state. In fact, Bihar has received step-motherly treatment from the BJP-led NDA government. Bihar is still number one in poverty, crime, corruption, unemployment and migration. The state's real double engine is crime and corruption. PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah keep coming to Bihar... they must answer. (CM) Nitish Kumar is completely unconscious," Mr Yadav asserted.

He said several issues related to poverty, unemployment and migration in Bihar were discussed in Thursday's meeting.

"All these issues will be raised by the allies of the INDIA bloc in the coming days... We shall expose the NDA government," Mr Yadav said.

Senior Congress leader and party in-charge of Bihar, Krishna Allavaru, who was also present in the meeting, said, "We will fight the elections with unity and clarity... There is confusion among the NDA partners over their CM candidate."

