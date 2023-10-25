Shivraj Chouhan Invokes Popular Hindi Song To Target INDIA Bloc Partners

Commenting on the Samajwadi Party and Janata Dal (United) fielding candidates separately for the next month's assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the INDIA alliance of the opposition was breaking up even before it was fully formed.

He was replying to a reporter's question about the JDU also deciding, after the SP, to field its candidate separately instead of striking a seat-sharing agreement with the INDIA ally Congress for the November 17 polls.

“The situation of INDIA bloc is like `ek dil ke tukde hazar hue, koi idhar gira koi udhar gira' (a heart got broken up into thousand pieces which scattered here and there), the BJP leader said, invoking the lyrics of a popular Hindi film song.

Mr Chouhan also recounted a story about how animals stop squabbling when facing a common crisis, and said INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) grouping can not show even this much solidarity.

“When there are floods, all creatures climb up a tree and stay there quietly to save their lives. In the case of INDIA block, they climbed up a tree fearing the flood of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, but they are not sitting quietly but fighting with each other and even calling a partner Akhilesh-Vakhilesh,” Mr Chouhan said.

He was apparently referring to bitter exchanges between SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and some Congress leaders.

“The INDIA alliance has broken up even before its formation," Mr Chouhan added.

The chief minister accompanied Union minister Prahlad Patel who filed nomination papers from Narsinghpur. The ruling BJP has fielded Patel from the assembly constituency apparently to consolidate its position in the Mahakaushal region.

On Congress terming his 'Kanya-pujan' ritual as "Natak-nautanki" (drama), Chouhan said the BJP follows Indian culture, values and traditions, and they form the basis of its politics. "I am confident of forming government with an absolute majority,” he added.

He described Union minister Patel as his "dear friend" who practises politics of values and has carved out a place for himself in Indian politics with his hard work.

“We will win Narsinghpur with a record number of votes. Not just Narsinghpur, but also Tendukheda, Gadarwara and Gotegaon seats in the district... on the strength of developmental works of the Modi government and the state government ,” he added.

