India Begins Operation Kaveri To Evacuate Citizens Stranded In Sudan

India's operation to evacuate its citizens from battle-torn Sudan is underway, tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, adding about 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan.

The rescue operation has been named Operation Kaveri.

"Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan," tweeted Mr Jaishankar.

Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan.



About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way.



Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home.



Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan. pic.twitter.com/8EOoDfhlbZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 24, 2023

Violence broke out in capital Khartoum and across other regions in Sudan on April 15 between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The former allies seized power in a 2021 coup but later fell out in a bitter power struggle.