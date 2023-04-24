Centre Launches 'Operation Kaveri' To Rescue Indians Stranded In Sudan: 5 Points

About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan for evacuation, and more are on their way, Mr Jaishankar said.

"Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan," the government earlier said in a statement.

India has already positioned two heavy-lift military transport aircraft in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and a naval ship at a key port in Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate stranded Indians.

The government had on Friday said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout Sudan.