Live Updates: India's Operation Kaveri To Evacuate Citizens From Sudan Begins

About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan for the evacuation.

India has begun 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back its citizens stranded in violence-hit Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan where INS Sumedha has been positioned since yesterday. "Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home", informed Foreign Minister S Jaishankar today.

Earlier in the day, France evacuated five Indians along with citizens of 27 other countries as part of its evacuation mission from Sudan.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last five days that has reportedly left around 100 people dead.

Here are the updates on Operation Kaveri:

Apr 24, 2023 17:37 (IST) South Africa says evacuating citizens from Sudan

South Africa said Monday it had begun evacuating dozens of its citizens who were trapped in conflict-hit Sudan.

"I can confirm that the operation to evacuate South Africans in Sudan and the staff at the South African embassy there is currently underway. They are being taken to a neighbouring country for safety," foreign affairs spokesman Clayson Monyela told AFP, without disclosing the country.

He did not give the numbers being evacuated nor a timeline on when they would land in South Africa.



He did not give the numbers being evacuated nor a timeline on when they would land in South Africa.

But earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters in Johannesburg that some 77 South Africans were stuck in Sudan.

Apr 24, 2023 17:09 (IST) Centre Launches 'Operation Kaveri' To Rescue Indians Stranded In Sudan: 5 Points

India today launched 'Operation Kaveri' to rescue its citizens stranded in Sudan amidst violent conflict between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Foreign Minister S Jaishankar announced on Twitter.

Apr 24, 2023 17:08 (IST) Air Force, Navy On Standby: India's Plan To Evacuate Citizens From Sudan

As part of the preparations, and in order to move swiftly, the Government is pursuing multiple options. Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan.

Apr 24, 2023 17:05 (IST) Over 400 Killed, 3,500 Injured In Sudan Fighting So Far: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that 413 people have died in the current Sudan conflict, while the UN children's agency said children are paying a high price, with at least nine reportedly killed in the fighting and more than 50 badly injured, Turkish News Agency Anadolu reported.



The World Health Organization (WHO) said that 413 people have died in the current Sudan conflict, while the UN children's agency said children are paying a high price, with at least nine reportedly killed in the fighting and more than 50 badly injured, Turkish News Agency Anadolu reported.

WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told in a UN press conference that according to figures from the government in Sudan, 413 people have died and 3,551 injured in the conflict.

Apr 24, 2023 17:04 (IST) France evacuates 388 people of 28 countries from Sudan, including Indian nationals

As war rages intensified in Sudan, France on Monday evacuated 388 people from 28 countries, including Indian nationals.



Evacuation from the capital, Khartoum, has proved intensely dangerous since conflict erupted over the weekend between Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, New York Times reported.

As war rages intensified in Sudan, France on Monday evacuated 388 people from 28 countries, including Indian nationals.

Evacuation from the capital, Khartoum, has proved intensely dangerous since conflict erupted over the weekend between Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, New York Times reported.

But after days hunkered inside their homes, often as battle rages in the streets outside, more Sudanese and foreign nationals have sought to flee the city of five million people.

Apr 24, 2023 17:03 (IST) About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan: S Jaishankar



Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan.



About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way.



Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home.



Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan. pic.twitter.com/8EOoDfhlbZ - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 24, 2023