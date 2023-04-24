Live Updates: India's Operation Kaveri To Evacuate Citizens From Sudan Begins

India has begun 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back its citizens stranded in violence-hit Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan where INS Sumedha has been positioned since yesterday. "Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home", informed Foreign Minister S Jaishankar today.
Earlier in the day, France evacuated five Indians along with citizens of 27 other countries as part of its evacuation mission from Sudan.
Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last five days that has reportedly left around 100 people dead.
Here are the updates on Operation Kaveri:
As part of the preparations, and in order to move swiftly, the Government is pursuing multiple options. Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said that 413 people have died in the current Sudan conflict, while the UN children's agency said children are paying a high price, with at least nine reportedly killed in the fighting and more than 50 badly injured, Turkish News Agency Anadolu reported.
As war rages intensified in Sudan, France on Monday evacuated 388 people from 28 countries, including Indian nationals.
But after days hunkered inside their homes, often as battle rages in the streets outside, more Sudanese and foreign nationals have sought to flee the city of five million people.
