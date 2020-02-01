India Bans Export Of All Kind Of Respiratory Mask Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

India has banned export of all kind of face masks. (Representational)

India on Friday banned exports of all kinds of personal protection equipment, including clothing and masks used to protect people from air-borne particles.

The move assumes significance as there could be a spurt in demand for such products due to outbreak of deadly coronavirus that has claimed more than 200 lives in China while the number of confirmed cases reached near 10,000.

"Exports of all varieties of personal protection equipment including clothing and masks used to protect the wearer from air borne particles and/or any other respiratory masks or any other personal protective clothing (including coveralls and N95 masks)...is hereby prohibited with immediate effect till further orders," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.