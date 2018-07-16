India, Bangladesh Sign Liberal Visa Regime Agreement

India and Bangladesh on Sunday signed agreement to liberalise visa regime

Reiterating their commitment to strengthen the bilateral relation on the basis of friendship, trust and understanding, India and Bangladesh on Sunday signed agreement to liberalise the visa regime between the two countries.

The agreement was signed in presence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and his Bangladesh counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan during sixth Home Minister level talks between the two countries.

"The two Ministers witnessed the signing of the Revised Travel Arrangement 2018 (RTA 2018) amending the earlier RTA 2013 for further liberalizing the visa regime between the two countries, including enhanced duration for employment and student visas," an official statement said here.

During the meeting, all security related matters of interest including counter-terrorism, capacity building and increased cooperation between security agencies, border management, countering illegal activities like fake currency, drug and human trafficking and consular issues were discussed.

Noting that significant progress has been made in the bilateral relationship, both sides reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral relation on the basis of friendship, trust and understanding for the mutual benefit of their people.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh paid homage to Bangladesh''s Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by laying a wreath at Bangabandhu Museum in Dhanmondi, Dhaka. He also offered prayers at the Dhakeshwari temple.

"I am deeply touched by the warmth and hospitality of the people of Bangladesh. Bharat-Bangladesh Moitree Chirojeebi Hok (India-Bangladesh Friendship Live Forever)," Rajnath Singh said in a tweet before leaving Dhaka.