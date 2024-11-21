India, Australia Sign Deal For Air-To-Air Refuelling Of Military Aircraft

RAAF KC-30A aircraft takes off from RAAF Base Amberley during Exercise Pitch Black 24

Australia and India have signed an arrangement to enable the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and India's armed forces to conduct air-to-air refuelling. This will greatly enhance interoperability between the air forces of the two friendly nations.

Air-to-air refuelling helps extend the range of fighter jets and other military aircraft to conduct operations far away from their base.

Australia's Minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery Pat Conroy MP and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the arrangement during bilateral discussions today.

Under the arrangement, RAAF's air-to-air refuelling aircraft, the KC-30A multi-role tanker transport, will be able to refuel aircraft of India's armed forces.

Australia's Deputy Chief of Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Reynolds signed the arrangement on November 19 in New at the Australia-India Air Staff Talks, a statement said.

Air Vice-Marshal Reynolds welcomed the arrangement, saying it strengthens the defence relationship between Australia and India.

"India is a top-tier security partner for Australia, and through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership we are continuing to prioritise practical and tangible cooperation that directly contributes to Indo-Pacific stability," Air Vice-Marshal Reynolds said in the statement.

"The ability to conduct air-to-air refuelling with the Indian Armed Forces elevates our interoperability and enables us to cooperate more effectively in a range of different scenarios. This arrangement is a significant step forward in our relationship with India, and will provide valuable opportunities for our personnel to work closely together, share knowledge and expertise, and build trust and understanding," he said.

The RAAF also conducts training and engagement activities with Indian Navy P-8I Neptune surveillance aircraft. The signing of this arrangement is the first step towards KC-30A refuelling the P-8I, increasing India's reach and persistence in the Indo-Pacific region.