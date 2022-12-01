India Assumes Presidency Of UN Security Council For December

India assumes the monthly rotating Presidency of the Security Council from December 1.

India on Thursday assumed the rotating Presidency of the 15-nation UN Security Council for the month of December, during which it will host signature events on countering terrorism and reformed multilateralism.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj will sit in the President's seat at the horse-shoe table. Days before India's Presidency, she met Secretary General Antonio Guterres as well as President of the General Assembly Csaba Korosi and discussed priorities during its presidency of the powerful body.

"Today, delighted to call on Secretary General @antonioguterres. Discussed the priorities and programme of work ahead of India's December Presidency in the @UN Security Council," Ms Kamboj tweeted on Tuesday.

On Monday, Ms Kamboj met Mr Korosi, who tweeted, "Always a great pleasure to meet with India's PR @ruchirakamboj. Today's discussions focused on India's presidency of the Security Council, which begins on Thursday. I look forward to the month ahead."

India assumes the monthly rotating Presidency of the Security Council from December 1, the second time after August 2021 that India will preside over the Council during its two-year tenure as elected UNSC member.

India's 2021-2022 term on the Council ends December 31, with Kamboj, India's first woman Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York sitting in the President's seat at the powerful horseshoe table for the month.

Countering terrorism and reformed multilateralism will be among the key priorities for India during its UNSC presidency that will culminate in the completion of its two-year tenure as non-permanent member of the 15-nation powerful body.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to New York to preside over "signature events" in the Security Council on renewed orientation for reformed multilateralism on December 14 and on countering terrorism on December 15.

As is customary, on the first day of its Presidency there will be the Permanent Representatives' Breakfast, Political Coordinators' Meeting and Consultations on the monthly Programme of work. Kamboj will then brief reporters in the UN Headquarters on India's priorities for the month and the programme of work for the Council.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)