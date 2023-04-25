'India A Vibrant Spot Of Development Despite Global Headwinds': PM Modi In Kerala

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the country has demonstrated resilience despite a challenging global environment, adding that India is being seen as a "vibrant spot of development".

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala made the remarks after laying the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Kerala has been a land full of literacy, hard work, capability and intellect. You all must have been aware of the economic situation of countries worldwide. Despite the global headwinds, India has been globally seen as the vibrant spot of development."

"Kerala is a state of literate people. Hard work and humility of people here are part of their identity," PM Modi added.

Congratulating the people of the state on the various development projects, PM Modi said, "Today Kerala got its first Vande Bharat train, and today Kochi got the gift of water metro. Along with connectivity, today many other projects related to the development of Kerala have been inaugurated and the foundation stone laid. Many many congratulations to the people of Kerala for all this."

"Our government lays emphasis on cooperative federalism. It considers the development of the states as the formula for the development of the country. If Kerala develops, the country's development will be faster. We are working with this service spirit," the PM Modi added.

Hailing the central government's efforts towards development, PM Modi said, "There have been many reasons behind the world's belief in India- a decisive government at the helm, unparalleled investments in infrastructure development by the Central Government, investments for reaping demographic dividends, skilling of youth and the Central Government's commitment to ease of living and ease of doing business."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express which will run from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore in Kerala.

Prime Minister also will inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro, one of its kind project that connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city.

Apart from Kochi Water Metro, rail electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

During the event, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation of various rail projects including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Varkala Sivagiri railway stations; the comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemon and Kochuveli and increasing of sectional speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section.

