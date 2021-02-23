Independent MP Mohan Delkar Left 15-Page Suicide Note In Gujarati: Police Sources

Mohan Delkar's body was handed over to his family after the autopsy

A day after Mohan Delkar, an independent MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead at a Mumbai hotel, the police confirmed suicide.

A post-mortem has confirmed death by hanging, the police said today.

His body was handed over to his family after the autopsy.

The 58-year-old politician, a father of two, was found in his room at a hotel on Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

A 15-page suicide note in Gujarati was found in the room.

The suicide note names some people but the police have not revealed details.

Mohan Delkar, a seven-term MP, was earlier in the Congress.

He was Congress president of Dadra and Nagar Haveli when he quit the party in 2019 to contest the national election as an independent.

He had represented Dadra and Nagar Haveli in parliament since 2004.

He was a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and also a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Many expressed grief and shock at his death.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the news was ''very shocking''.

Yesterday, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had tweeted: "Received sad news of the demise of Mohan Delkar ji, MP of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. My condolences are with the family in this hour of grief."