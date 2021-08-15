PM Gives An Ovation To Olympians Present At Red Fort

75th Independence Day: PM Narendra Modi addresses nation from the Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave an ovation to India's sportspersons who participated in the Tokyo Olympics. While addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the country's 75th Independence Day, PM Modi said, "Our youth played well at the Tokyo Olympics. We are proud of our athletes."

This was PM Modi's second address to the nation on Independence Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance at the event at the Red Fort was low owing to Covid safety precautions.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday had also said India's performance in the Tokyo Olympics was outstanding and the entire country is proud of the contingent. President Kovind had hosted high tea at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's cultural centre for the Indian contingent that participated in the Tokyo Olympics.

India's wait for a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics ended when Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming the country's first track and field athlete to clinch a gold with a throw of 87.58 metres.

With his medal added to this year's tally, India also saw a new record of winning the highest number of medals at Olympics, surpassing the 2012 record.