India Celebrates 77th Independence Day: History And Significance

India will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day on August 15. Every year, it is marked by hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem.

On this day, people organise cultural programs and seminars to pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions organise quiz competitions and essay writing competitions to mark the day.

Let's take a look at the history behind Independence Day and the day's significance.

History

The British Empire ruled India for 150 years through the East India Company, the trading company that was set up in Surat, Gujarat in 1619.

Post their victory at the Battle of Plassey, the East India Company, in 1757, took control of the nation.

Freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, Chandra Shekhar Azad, and many others did their bid and fought for India's independence.

In 1947, the Quit India Movement resulted in the British leaving the country.

Significance

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, on August 15, 1947, hoisted the national flag from the Red Fort in Delhi. Since then, every year, the flag is unfurled from the Red Fort by the incumbent Prime Minister, followed by an address to the people of the nation.

The Indian Independence Bill was first introduced on July 14, 1947, at the British House Of Commons.

Wishes and messages

- My love for my nation is worthiness. My love for my people is endless. All I desire for my country is happiness. Let me be the first person to wish you a special happy Independence Day!

- Freedom is something that money can't buy, it's the result of the struggles of many Bravehearts. Let us honour them today and always. Happy Independence Day 2023

- Freedom is the atmosphere in which humanity thrives. Breathe it in.