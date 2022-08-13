Independence Day: Delhi Police Advisory On Routes To Avoid

Metro train services will continue to run as per schedule, DMRC said on Friday.(File)

The movement of vehicles will either remain suspended or restricted on select routes in Delhi, in view of the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort on Monday. Delhi Police issued an advisory on Saturday, announcing traffic restrictions.

If you will be traveling on the day, keep in mind the Delhi traffic advisory. Only labelled vehicles will be permitted to ply on these roads, the advisory said. Due to security reasons, eight roads will be closed from 4 am to 10 am:

Netaji Subhash Marg

Lothian Road

SP Mukherjee Marg

Chandni Chowk Road

Nishad Raj Marg

Esplanade Road, its Link Road

Ring Road from Rajghat to Y-Point-Hanuman Setu

Outer Ring Road from Rajghat To ISBT

Vehicles that do not have parking labels for independence Day celebration should avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Subhash Marg, J L Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizammuddin Bridge and ISBT Bridge, and Outer Ring Road from IP Flyover through Salimgarh Bypass To ISBT.

Delhi metro traffic advisory

Parking facilities at Delhi Metro stations will not be available from Sunday morning till Monday afternoon in view of security measures adopted for Independence Day, the metro authorities said.

Parking facilities will not be available at Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on 14th August, 2022 till 2:00 PM on 15th August, 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day.



However, the Metro train services will continue to run.#DelhiMetropic.twitter.com/Ggq4MRUIDj — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें???? (@OfficialDMRC) August 12, 2022

Metro train services will continue to run as per schedule, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday.

Restrictions on commercial vehicles

There will also be restrictions on the movement of commercial vehicles. Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri borders will be closed for the movement of commercial and transport vehicles on Friday from 10:00 pm to 11:00 am on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the advisory said.

Routes for buses

Buses bound for Kauria Pul/Red Fort/Old Delhi Railway Station will run via ISBT bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road near Mori Gate U-Turn, the advisory said.

All the buses otherwise terminating at Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mori Gate, ISBT, Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar Stadium Terminal shall terminate opposite Turkman Gate Asaf Ali Road, it said.

Buses bound for Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk (Fountain) from South Delhi will be diverted via Ring Road - NH-24, Marginal Bandh (Pushta) Road and the new ISBT Bridge, and will terminate on Boulevard Road, the advisory added.

