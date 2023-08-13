1,800 Special Guests, Selfie Points: Centre's Big Plan For Independence Day

Independence Day 2023: PM Modi will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address. (file)

This year's big Independence Day event at the Red Fort in Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation, will feature around 1,800 'special guests' as part of the government's "Jan Bhagidari" push to encourage public participation in governance.

The 'special guests' invited to the Red Fort event include Sarpanches of vibrant villages, representatives from the Farmer Producer Organisations scheme, beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, Khadi workers, those involved in construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as primary school teachers, nurses, and fishermen.

Selfie points dedicated to different schemes and initiatives of the government have also been installed at 12 locations across the national capital.

"As part of the celebrations, an online selfie contest will be conducted by Ministry of Defence on MyGov portal from August 15-20. People are encouraged to take selfies at one or more of the 12 installations and upload them on MyGov platform to take part in the contest. Twelve winners, one from each installation, will be selected on the basis of the online selfie contest. The winners would be given prize money of Rs 10,000 each," a government release said.

The Indian Army is the coordinating service at the Red Fort this year.

"Major Nikita Nair and Major Jasmine Kaur will assist the Prime Minister in unfurling the National Flag," the release said.

As soon as the National Flag is unfurled by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force in the Line Astern Formation.

PM Modi on Sunday changed his profile picture on his social media handles to 'Tiranga' (Indian flag) ahead of Independence Day celebrations, and also urged citizens to change the Display Picture (DP) of their social media accounts and extend support to this "unique effort".

"In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us," he tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, the PM urged the people to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from August 13 to 15 this year.

PM Modi said that the Indian flag symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity and urged the people to upload their photographs with the Tiranga on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website.

"The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress," he tweeted.

"I urge you all to take part in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement between 13th to 15th August. Upload your photos with the Tiranga here... https://harghartiranga.com," he added in his tweet.