Independence Day Dress Rehearsal: Delhi Police Advisory On Routes To Avoid on Sunday

Ahead of Independence Day, a full-dress rehearsal ceremony will be held on Sunday.

India is all set to celebrate the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, and to ensure a smooth vehicular movement across the national capital the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for a full-dress rehearsal ceremony on August 13, Sunday.

"In view of #IndependenceDay Full Dress Rehearsal on August 13, 2023, #DelhiTrafficPolice advises commuters to avoid these roads and take alternate routes at the mentioned timings," The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, along with a map detailing the route of the parade, suggested routes and bus terminating points, apart from traffic restrictions.

According to the advisory, the roads around Red Fort will remain closed for general traffic from 4am to 11am on Sunday and only labelled vehicles will be permitted in the restricted areas. The roads that will remain closed are:

Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail

Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail

SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk

Chandni Chowk road from Ring road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Esplanade road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Ring Road to Rajghat to ISBT

Outer ring road from ISBT to IP flyover i.e. Salimarbagh bypass

Additionally, vehicles which do have parking labels for the rehearsal are advised to avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernics Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tikal Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT via Salimarbagh Bypass.

There will be restrictions on the movement of commercial vehicles and interstate buses as well. Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from 12:00 midnight of August 12 to 11:00am on August 13. Interstate buses will not be allowed between Maharan Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12:00 midnight August 12 to 11:00am on August 13, the advisory said.

There are also restrictions on the movement of city buses apart from restricted roads. But "Adequate informative signages will be displayed for the guidance of vehicular traffic destined for the Red Fort at all important traffic junctions," the note read.

Commuters are advised to take alternate routes on the above-mentioned dates and timings to avoid inconvenience.