Independence Day 2020: PM Modi, Ministers Greet Nation On Social Media

Independence Day 2020 image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort

Independence Day 2020: India is celebrating 74th Independence Day today. This year's celebrations are a severely restricted affair both in the national capital and across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers tweeted their greetings to the nation.

#स्वतंत्रतादिवस के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।



जय हिंद!



Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, wrote, "Warm greetings to every Indian on the occasion of 74th Independence Day."