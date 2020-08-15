Independence Day 2020: PM Modi, Ministers Greet Nation On Social Media

Independence Day 2020: India is celebrating 74th Independence Day today. This year's celebrations are a severely restricted affair both in the national capital and across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers tweeted their greetings to the nation.
"Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!": Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
#स्वतंत्रतादिवस के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020
जय हिंद!
Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians.
Jai Hind!
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, wrote, "Warm greetings to every Indian on the occasion of 74th Independence Day."
भारत के ७४वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ!— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 15, 2020
Warm greetings to every Indian on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.#IndiaIndependenceDay#स्वतंत्रतादिवसpic.twitter.com/AQjByCa9hS