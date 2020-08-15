Independence Day 2020: PM Modi, Ministers Greet Nation On Social Media

Independence Day 2020: India is celebrating 74th Independence Day today. This year's celebrations are a severely restricted affair both in the national capital and across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers tweeted their greetings to the nation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, wrote, "Warm greetings to every Indian on the occasion of 74th Independence Day."   

