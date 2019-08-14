2019 Independence Day: Let's salute the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

India will be celebrating 73rd Independence on August 15, Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation from Delhi's Red Fort in the morning. Here's how you can watch PM Modi's Independence Day speech. Celebrate the day in the memory of our freedom fighters, soldiers and revolutionary leaders who died protecting us and getting us our freedom. For Independence Day celebrations, just drown into the patriotic fervour, fly some kites and sing national songs to mark this important day. We have compiled a list of wishes and messages for Independence Day that you can share with your friends, families and colleagues:

Happy Independence Day 2019: Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Photos, WhatsApp And Facebook Status Messages

It swells my chest with pride that despite so many diversities, we Indians are tied in the bond of togetherness! Saluting our motherland on 73rd Independence Day. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!

Let's salute the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers who made us realise the dream of an independent and unified India.

Independence Day 2019: Patriotic messages you can send.

To soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation, to the mothers who let them...

A big salute to them this Independence Day!

Independence Day 2019: National flag, the pride of India.

Our motherland is our identity, our pride...

Our freedom is earned and deserved..

We should always remember and cherish it!

Happy Independence Day.

Our freedom fighters endured countless sufferings to give Indians their freedom.

It's a day to remember and honour them. Have a Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day 2019: A day to remember our freedom fighters.



Freedom should not be something you have to deserve. It's something you just naturally have. Something that no one can take away from you. Let's celebrate freedom! Happy Independence Day 2019.

Let not anything divide the Idea of India and its spirit. Its plurality is its strength. Let's celebrate it this Independence Day!

Independence Day 2019: Images and photos to send on Independence Day.

Celebrate the free spirit of India. May this Independence Day Fills your life happiness and prosperity.Happy Independence Day.



Blessed to have a right to speak and to be heard. A right no one can take away from me. Happy 73rd Independence Day. Salute to our great nation.

Independence Day 2019: A day to remember the greatness of our nation and sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

We celebrate the bravery of our fathers and their gift of freedom. Long may our flag wave! Happy 73rd Independence Day!

Independence Day 2019: Photos, wallpapers for Independence Day.

May we always have freedom to choose, freedom to live and freedom to dream... Happy Independence Day 2019. Jai Hind!

