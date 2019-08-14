Independence Day: Delhi Traffic Advisory On Routes To Avoid, Follow

15 August 2019: Delhi Traffic Advisory on Independence Day.

India's 73rd Independence Day is coinciding with Raksha Bandhan on August 15. If you will be travelling for the festival, do keep in mind the Delhi traffic advisory. Due to security reasons, seven roads will be closed from 4 am to 10 am:

Netaji Subhash Marg

Lothian Road

SP Mukherjee Marg

Chandni Chowk Road

Nishad Raj Marg

Esplanade Road, its Link Road

Ring Road from Rajghat to Y-Point-Hanuman Setu

Geeta Colony Bridge will be closed towards Shantivan and vehicles will not be permitted on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan and from IP flyover towards Rajghat.

Vehicles without parking labels for the Independence Day celebrations need to avoid Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and the Ring Road between Nizammuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge.

Alternate routes:

The north-south traffic will have to take alternative routes from Aurobindo Marg, Connaught Place-Minto Road, Ring Road-ISBT and Nizamuddin bridge.

In the east-west corridor, vehicular traffic will follow alternative routes of DND-NH24-Vikas Marg, Vikas Marg- DDU Marg, and Boulevard Road-Barfkhana, the traffic advisory stated.

Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge will be prohibited from 12 midnight of August 14 to 11 am on August 15.

Inter-state buses will not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT from 12 midnight to 11 am on August 15.

City buses, including the ones operated by DTC, will not ply on Ring Road from 12 midnight to 11 am on August 15, between ISBT to NH-24/NH T-point on Ring Road. These buses may use GT Road, Wazirabad Road and NH-24, per delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day.

Routes of buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted.

Alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus stations and hospitals near the venue of Independence Day function.

Delhi Metro Traffic Advisory:

For Delhi Metro, entry/exit at four stations of Violet Line - Lal Qila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO will be permitted from select entry/exit gates during the ceremony time and some gates will remain closed.

Parking services at metro stations will be closed from 6 am on August 14 (Wednesday) to 2 pm on August 15 (Thursday).

How To Reach Red Fort on Independence Day:

Opposite Ramlila Ground on Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg for buses approaching from South and West Delhi, pedestrians can approach Red Fort via Nukkar Faiz Bazar and Subhash Marg.

At Mori Gate and Tis Hazari for buses coming from North, North-West and East Delhi via ISBT Bridge, pedestrians can reach Red Fort via Pul Duffrin and SP Mukherjee Marg.

During the programme to be held in the Red Fort, no cameras, binoculars, Remote Control car keys, umbrella, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles, lunch boxes, etc will be permitted, the traffic advisory said.

Routes like Netaji Subhash Marg to Delhi Gate, GPO to Chatta Rail, SP Mukherjee Marg to Yamuna Bazar, Chandni Chauk to Red Fort, Dariyaganj to Ring Road and Link Road to Netaji Subhash Chand Marg will remain closed on August 13 and August 15 from 4 am to 10 am, said the Delhi Traffic Police.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

