Independence Day 2019: When And Where To Watch PM Narendra Modi's Speech

2019 Independence Day: PM Modi will address the nation from Red Fort on August 15.

On India's 73rd Independence Day on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Delhi's iconic Red Fort. National broadcaster Doordarshan and NDTV will LIVE stream the celebrations and the speech. PM Modi's Independence Day speech will broadcast from 7:30 am onward on Thursday. Just like every other, PM Modi will deliver the speech after hoisting the national flag at Red Fort.

The Prime Minister's speech will also go live on Google and Youtube. To tune into PM Modi's speech for 73rd Independence Day celebrations, you can simply type Independence Day on Google/ Youtube search page and you will be able to see the live stream of the Prime Minister's speech.

Prior to PM Modi's speech on Independence Day eve, President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the entire national network of All India Radio and telecast over all channels of #Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. President Ram Nath Kovind's speech will be aired today at 7 pm. This will be followed by national anthem and a 21-cannon salute to pay respect to the freedom fighters.

President #RamNathKovind to address nation on the eve of the 73rd #IndependenceDay. Address will be broadcast on the entire national network of All India Radio and telecast over all channels of #Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version pic.twitter.com/RmXeozbNTK — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) August 14, 2019

Here's how you can watch and get updates on PM Modi's Independence Day speech and President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation on Independence Day eve.

