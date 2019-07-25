Income Tax Searches At Sugar Mill, Home Of NCP Lawmaker In Maharashtra

Hasan Mushrif, a loyalist of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, represents Kagal Assembly seat in Kolhapur.

The Income Tax (I-T) department on Thursday carried out searches at the sugar mill and residence of Nationalist Congress Party MLA Hasan Mushrif in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

An I-T official from New Delhi told news agency Press Trust of India that the searches were conducted at the premises after some discrepancies were reported in the sugar mill's account books.

"The searches are still in progress," he said, without elaborating.

The NCP, however, accused the government of misusing agencies to harass the opposition.

"Mushrif's properties have been raided by the I-T department. It is nothing but harassment of opposition leaders through agencies. Those who are in the opposition are being threatened," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said.

Hasan Mushrif, a loyalist of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, represents Kagal Assembly seat in Kolhapur.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.