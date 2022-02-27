Tax Raids On Shiv Sena Councillor Timed With Mumbai Civic Polls: Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said the central probe agencies are busy only in states ruled by non-BJP parties. (File)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that Income Tax raids on the premises of Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav were conducted with an eye on the upcoming Mumbai civic elections.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Mr Raut said these raids were conducted with an ulterior motive to malign Shiv Sena.

"We are noting all these things. People are also watching. Let them do it and find what they are searching for," Mr Raut said.

It seems the central probe agencies are busy only in Maharashtra and West Bengal, which are ruled by non-BJP parties, he said.

The Income Tax department on Friday conducted searches at the premises of Mr Jadhav, who heads the powerful Standing Committee of the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on charges of alleged tax evasion. The schedule of the BMC polls is yet to be announced.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)