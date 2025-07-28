Include Aadhaar, Voter ID: Supreme Court To Poll Body On Bihar Rolls Revision

Bihar voters should be allowed to submit Adhaar and voter Identity card as documents for the Special Intensive Revision, the Supreme Court told the Election Commission today during a hearing on the issue.

The court pointed out that the risk of forgery - which was what the Commission had cited to rule out the three crucial documents including ration card - remains for any of the 11 it had allowed.

The court, though, refused to stop the publication of the draft rolls on August 1.

The judges, however, made it clear that the final outcome would be subject to the decision on pending pleas in the court.

The bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi did not hold a detailed hearing today as Justice Kant had to attend an administrative meeting with the Chief Justice of India in the afternoon.

