Inappropriate Much? UP Cops Shunted For Naagin Dance On Independence Day

Two Uttar Pradesh police officers were transferred for dancing "inappropriately" during the Independence Day celebrations, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, a video of a police sub-inspector and a constable performing "naagin" dance, said to be shot in the Kotwali district of Uttar Pradesh on Independence Day, had gone viral on the Internet.

In the clip, the police officers can be seen dancing to the beats of the band. While the sub-inspector moves around with a trumpet, the constable performs the "naagin" dance during the Independence Day celebrations.

Several other police personnel can also be seen cheering and clapping for the police officers.

Since being posted, the video has more than 76,000 views on Twitter.