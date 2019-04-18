BJP Worker Found Hanging In Bengal's Purulia, Party Alleges Murder

The police are investigating if it is a case of murder or suicide. (Representational)

Amid the election-related violence from north Bengal, accusations of murder came from the BJP in Purulia, in the western part of the state, after a 22-year-old member of the BJP's youth wing was found dead. The body of Sisupal Sahis, was found hanging from a tree in Senabana village this morning. The BJP claimed he has been murdered by the goons of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The police are investigating if it is a case of murder or suicide.

Sisupal Sahis's father is a deputy pradhan of the BJP-ruled Shirkabad gram panchayat.

Purulia - which votes on May 12 during the sixth round of election - is geared for a tough battle.

The Trinamool had wrested the seat from the Left's Forward Bloc in the 2014 polls. But this time, they are up against the BJP challenge.

The district, once a part of "Jangal Mahal" - the state's Maoist stronghold -- and one of the lesser developed areas in Bengal, has been singled out by the BJP for special attention.

In June last year, BJP chief Amit Shah had initiated the party's campaign for the Lok Sabha election from Purulia, which also happens to be around 80 km from Asansol, the constituency of the party's Union minister Babul Supriyo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held rallies in nearby Midnapore.

In February, the BJP had deputed one of its star campaigners - Yogi Adityanath - to hold a rally in Purulia.

The attention has paid off. In the panchayat elections held last year, the BJP had won 33% of all gram panchayat seats in Purulia.

The turf war has put the ruling Trinamool Congress on edge.

Ahead of Yogi Adityanath's rally - which took place only after hiccups over paperwork -- Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said, "Ask Yogi to take care of Uttar Pradesh first. So many people have been killed, even the police were murdered... so many people were lynched".

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.