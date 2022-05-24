In Video: Delhi Man Repeatedly Shot At By 2 In Busy Market Area

One of the accused -- Gaurav Arora, a resident of Radhey Puri, has been arrested.

Delhi police today arrested a man after a shocking CCTV video clip showed two people shooting a man in the middle of the road. The clip shows three men approaching the victim on a scooter. Two of them who were riding pillion get off, one even slips and falls, draw their pistols and fire indiscriminately at a man who is not fully visible in the video. The victim's legs are visible in the corner of the video frame, and he can be seen falling to the ground. Both of them then run towards the scooter which is waiting nearby and flee the spot.

Around 6 am today, Shahdara police received information about a firing incident at Krishna Nagar chowk in the area where they found the victim seriously wounded. According to the police, they got him admitted to a hospital and alerted all police personnel in the district.

The injured has been identified as 32-year-old Jitender alias Jeetu, a resident of Ghondali. He was immediately taken to Max hospital in Patparganj as he was critically injured, police officials said.

Police said there was enmity between the assailants and the victim due to a street fight one and a half years back.

"We were informed about the firing incident at Ghondali Chowk at around 6.22 am at Krishna Nagar police station. He was taken immediately and admitted to Max Hospital, Patparganj. Both Crime and Forensic teams visited the spot and recovered five empty rounds fired from two weapons," R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) told news agency PTI.

"Immediately, after some time, at Shakarpur T point, the police team of Shakarpur police station noticed three persons on scooty coming from the wrong side, they tried to stop them, but they fired at the police team. Their scooty skidded and they all fell down and ran away. Police chased them and the rider identified as Gaurav Arora was apprehended while the other two ran away," he said.

One of the accused -- Gaurav Arora, a resident of Radhey Puri, has been arrested while the remaining two who are still on the run have been identified as Prince Wadhwa (24), resident of Geeta Colony and Vikash Panchal, (25), resident of Jagatpuri, police said.

An FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at Krishna Nagar police station, police said.

Another FIR has also been registered at Shakarpur police station for firing at Police under appropriate sections of the law, they said.