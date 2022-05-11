On CCTV, Moment Rocket-Propelled Grenade Hit Punjab Police's Intel HQ

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory has collected samples on the spot.

A CCTV footage of the rocket-propelled grenade or RPG attack at the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday has surfaced. It shows regular traffic movement near the building with vehicles passing through when suddenly there's a flash of light that illuminates the area briefly and blinds the surveillance camera for a second. The video footage becomes shaky from the impact of the blast. However, the attackers or the site of impact are not visible in the video clip. A moving car can be seen passing through at the moment of impact suggesting the weapon could have been fired from it.

Calling it a minor blast, the Punjab police on Monday said the RPG was fired from the street and it shattered the glasses at the Police's intelligence headquarters. The rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in Mohali's Sector 77 at 7:45 pm on Monday, following which an alert was sounded in Punjab.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," the Mohali police had said in a statement.

The police then cordoned off the area and sounded an alert. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory has collected samples on the spot and an investigation is underway. No casualties were reported.

A man who allegedly gave logistics support to some suspects who fired the RPG has been detained by the state police. The state police yesterday said it has recovered the launcher used in the attack and that a number of suspects have been rounded up.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the strictest punishment will be meted out to those trying to spoil the state's atmosphere.

The latest detention comes after the police said they have picked up two more suspects from across the state. The police said they are putting together how the entire conspiracy was stitched and would soon give details to the public.

The latest suspect to be detained has been identified as Nishan Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran. He is being interrogated.

The police said he provided logistics to the people who attacked the intelligence wing building.

Intelligence agencies have found the role of suspected overground workers of Khalistani extremists group associated with Pakistan-based terrorists, news agency ANI had reported.

A police official said that during the investigation they found the mobile location of a suspect associated with Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda near the blast site.

"We have scanned hundreds of mobile phone locations after accessing dump data of all mobile towers falling in the radius of blast site and found a number of few suspects," he said.