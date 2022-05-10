Bhagwant Mann Says Won't Spare Those Behind Blast At Mohali Police HQ

Bhagwant Mann said Punjab Police is investigating the blast in Mohali.

In his first remark a day after an RPG-like attack at Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today asserted that anyone tried to spoil the atmosphere of the state will not be spared.

"Punjab Police is investigating the blast in Mohali. Anyone who tried to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab will not be spared," Mr Mann said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) holds power in Punjab, called it a cowardly act and said all culprits will be punished severely.

"Mohali blast is a cowardly act of those who want to disturb the peace of Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government will not allow those people's wishes to be fulfilled. Peace will be maintained under all circumstances with the cooperation of all the people of Punjab and the culprits will be punished severely," he tweeted.

In the Monday night attack, a rocket-propelled grenade or RPG was fired from the street, police said, adding that the blast was a minor one. The RPG shattered glasses at the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters, they said.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," the Mohali police said in a statement.