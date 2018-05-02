UP Teen Pushed Off Terrace While Trying To Fight Off Sexual Assault A young girl in Uttar Pradesh was push off the terrace by her attacker after she resisted molestation attempt

Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A teenager was pushed off the terrace at her home as she fought off a man who was trying to sexually assault her on Tuesday. The girl, from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, is in hospital with serious injuries.



The girl's mother has told the police that the man had tried to assault her daughter several times in the past.



A case has been registered under laws including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said the police. No one has been arrested yet.



Two more cases of sexual assault emerged yesterday from UP, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said last month after the Unnao rape case that his government will not compromise on its policy of zero-tolerance in cases of sexual assault on women and children.



In Bareilly, around 70 km from Shahjahanpur, a 14-year-old was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four men on Sunday. Four auto-rickshaw drivers kidnapped the teen near the station, said Santosh Kumar, a railway police officer.



"The girl narrated the sequence of events and a case was registered against the four men," Mr Kumar said. Two of the alleged rapists, Anil, 27, and Lalit, 24, have been arrested.



In Kannauj, the police are investigating a disturbing mobile phone video of a woman being sexually assaulted by two men. The video was circulated on social media, after which the woman's family filed a case on April 24. The woman was gang-raped and the attackers posted the video online, alleges her sister. "If the accused are not hanged or given life imprisonment, we will commit suicide," the sister told news agency ANI.



The UP government claims it has been successful in keeping a strict check on law and order in the state, but according to the Chief Minister's reply, earlier in April, to a question by Samajwadi Party lawmaker Naheed Hasan, crimes against women has gone up in the state in comparison with the 2016-2017 data. Cases of molestation shot up by over 3,000 and 761 more rape cases were reported, as per the UP government's records.



(With inputs from ANI, PTI)



