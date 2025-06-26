Woman Allegedly Molested In Delhi Hospital, Dies During Treatment

A woman who was allegedly molested in a hospital and was later taken to another hospital in Delhi died during treatment, the police said.

A case has been filed, and the next course of action will be decided based on the autopsy report, the police said.

The woman was admitted to hospital on June 21 for treatment of an illness. On June 23, while she went out of the ward in GTB Hospital, she was allegedly molested, following which the New Usmanpur police took swift action.

She was subsequently referred to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital for specialised treatment, the police said, adding the doctors found no visible external injuries when they checked her.

On Thursday, the police said they received information that the woman died during treatment.