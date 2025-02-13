Breakthrough In Centre vs Opposition On Waqf Report, Dissent Notes Included

A massive row erupted in Parliament today after several Opposition MPs alleged that parts of their dissent notes had been deleted from a Joint Parliamentary Committee's report on the Waqf Amendment Bill. The government trashed the allegation and said no dissent note had been deleted, but stressed that the panel's chairman has the discretion to remove sections that cast aspersions on the committee.

Eventually, following a meeting between Opposition MPs, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, a breakthrough was reached and it was decided that the dissent notes of Opposition members would be included in the JPC's draft report in their original form.

Speaking on the issue in Rajya Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Many members have given their dissent note. Removing them from proceedings and keeping only the majority view is condemnable and anti-democracy."

Responding to the Opposition's charge, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said there is no deletion. "Don't mislead the House, Opposition parties are making an unnecessary issue, the allegation is false, JPC conducted all proceedings, no rule was violated," he said.

Mr Rijiju later told the media that as per the rule, statements that "amount to casting aspersions" on the committee can be deleted or removed by the chairman.

After the Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha walked out in protest, Leader of the House JP Nadda said the Opposition did not want to discuss the issue, but score political points. "The Parliamentary Affairs Minister has said nothing has been deleted. The Opposition has acted very irresponsibly. This is the politics of appeasement. The biggest question in question hour is that some people are trying to fight against the Indian State," he said.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha witnessed chaotic scenes as three MPs -- Trinamool's Samirul Islam and Nadimul Haque and DMK's MM Abdulla -- entered the Well. Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has warned them of action.

At one point, after Mr Rijiju's clarification, an Opposition MP questioned, "How does the minister know?" This drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman describing it as an "outrageous" remark. Mr Rijiju added that besides being the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, he is the Minority Affairs Minister and the Waqf legislation is linked to his ministry.