In Uttar Pradesh, Man Beaten To Death Over Rumours Of Cow Slaughter

The men assaulted have been identified as 45-year-old Qasim and 65-year-old Samayuddin. While Qasim died at the local hospital, Samayuddin is still undergoing treatment.
The two men were brutally beaten after an argument with some bike-borne men from the neighbouring village said the police. But as per a report in the Indian Express, the families of the victims and the two alleged attackers, who have been arrested claim the assault was related to cattle smuggling.
2 persons were attacked by Cow Terrorists in Hapur, UP . Someone "claimed" that they were carrying cattle (Not slaughtering) and Cow Terrorists attacked them . One man Qasim (45yo), succumbed .
One more achievement of Modi GauVernment @Uppolicepic.twitter.com/0L1EArai0j
This seems to be corroborated by a video of the aftermath of the mob violence, which has gone viral on social media. The minute-long video shows Qasim lying in a field, with his clothes almost torn off. He can be heard screaming in pain, while a voice off-camera warns the attackers to back off and give some water to the man.
"You have hit him, assaulted him, enough is enough...please understand there are consequences," can be heard. However, another voice cuts him off and says, "if we had not reached within two minutes, the cow would have been slaughtered." A third man can be heard saying, "He is a butcher... someone ask him why he was trying to slaughter a calf? "
As the verbal war continues Qasim continues to lie on the ground; the crowd refuses to give him water.
A First Investigation Report filed by Samayuddin's family does not mention any cow slaughter says the Hapur police. "Two people were passing through the Bajheda village on a motorcylce. They fought with some locals over right of way. After that they were assaulted and one person died. The FIR filed by the family says the motorcycle of the two men collided with another one and that led to an argument," said Pawan Kumar, a senior police officer.
CommentsThe UP Police have registered a murder case and arrested two people in connection with the assault. "There are rumours of cow slaughter... we are investigating that angle too", said Sankalp Sharma, Hapur's senior-most police officer.
