In UP Shocker, Man Throws 5-Year-Old To Ground, Repeats Till He Is Dead

A 5-year-old boy was beaten to death by an elderly man in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. A video of the incident, that has gone viral on social media, shows the man repeatedly throwing the child to the ground. Police have identified the attacker, who was dressed as a seer, as 52-year-old Omprakash.

The motive behind the attack is not known yet.

According to locals, the accused was performing Saptkosi Yatra. The father of the child runs a small general store along the yatra route.

Police said Omprakash picked up the minor and threw him on the ground several times for reasons unknown.

Enraged over the incident, the locals caught the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.

"The motive behind the incident will be clear after the questioning of the seer, once his condition stabilizes in hospital," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.