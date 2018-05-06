In Tripura; BSF Jawan Shoots Three Of His Colleagues, Kills Himself A BSF jawan posted at the Tripura border shoots three colleagues, kills himself

BSF sources say personal enmity was the reason behind the shooting Tripura: A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly shot three of his colleagues before killing himself, in Tripura on Sunday night.



Shishu Pal of the 55 battalion of BSF, posted at Maguruli border in Unakoti district was a resident of Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Pal first opened fire on three jawans including a head constable, before shooting himself with his service weapon, said Shankar Debnath of the BSF.



At about 1 am, Mr Pal came to the border post and fired at head constable Rinku Kumar and then at Rajesh Kumar. The head constable died on the spot while the other died at the district hospital in Unakoti. Reports suggest personal disputes were possibly behind the shootings. Senior officials of the BSF immediately went to the spot and an investigation has been launched.



Last December, a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) posted in Chhattisgarh opened fire at his colleagues, with an AK-47 assault rifle after an argument, killing three superiors and a constable. A senior police officer said the jawan too suffered bullet injuries on his chest.



The incident took place in Basguda CRPF camp, in Bijapur district of south Chhattisgarh, part of the heavily-forested Bastar region of the state that has been the epicenter of Maoist violence. The fratricide was reported in the CRPF's intelligence wing's camp. The jawan who was accused of firing at his colleagues had been identified as Sanath Kumar, 35, of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was reportedly upset for not getting leave.



