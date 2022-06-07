In Threat To Salman Khan, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Denies Role: Sources

Salman Khan's security has been stepped up.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has denied any role behind a threat letter sent to actor Salman Khan and his father and screenwriter Salim Khan, sources in Delhi Police have said.

The gangster, who is in Tihar jail and has been under the spotlight since Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's gruesome murder, has told police during questioning that he has no clue regarding the threat to the actor, the sources added.

Last year, Bishnoi had confessed to a conspiracy to kill Salman Khan. During questioning, he told police that this time he had no involvement in the threat.

The letter found outside Mr Khan's Mumbai home mentions his name and that of his father. "Salim Khan Salman Khan bahut jald aapka Moose Wala hoga," the letter reads.

The letter has two initials - G.B. and L.B - which are being interpreted as names of Bishnoi and his Canada-based aide Goldy Brar. Questioned on these lines, Bishnoi is learnt to have told police that Brar has no enmity with the actor.

Delhi Police sources said the threat letter could be a mischief or some other gang may be involved.

Mumbai Police have registered a case of criminal intimidation in this connection. Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey said the police were taking the threat letter very seriously. The actor's security has also been stepped up.

Bishnoi is the main suspect in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala last month. He has reportedly told police that his gang planned and executed the singer's murder, but he was not involved.

Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. Unverified social media posts have claimed that the singer was killed in revenge for his alleged support to killers of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera, who worked for the Bishnoi gang.