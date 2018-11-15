In The Last Four Years KCR's Assets Increased By 41% To Rs. 22.61 Crore

KCR filed his nomination papers on Wednesday for the Gajwel assembly constituency.

Telangana caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's total asset has increased by about 41 per cent to Rs. 22.61 crore in the last over four years and even though his party's symbol is a 'car', he does not own one, his election affidavit reveals.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) supremo filed the affidavit along with his nomination papers on Wednesday for the Gajwel assembly constituency. Telangana goes to poll on December 7.

The total value of his movable and immovable assets stands at Rs. 22.61 crore now as against Rs. 15.95 crore declared in 2014, an increase of about 41 per cent, according to Mr Rao's affidavit.

The TRS chief has acquired an additional 16 acres of agricultural land during the period, it said.

In the 2014 general elections, Mr Rao had declared that he owned 37.70 acres of agricultural land and according to the latest affidavit, it stood at 54.24 acres.

Mr Rao's liabilities stood at Rs 8.89 crore as against Rs 7.87 crore in 2014, the affidavit said.

The chief minister said he was facing 64 criminal cases related to the separate Telangana agitation and that they were in various stages of prosecution.