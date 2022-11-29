In Second Ragging Case In Assam, 2 Medical Students Suspended

Assam ragging case: The students were suspended from the college for six months. (File)

Two post-graduate medical students have been suspended in a second ragging case in Assam's Dibrugarh, a day after another such horrific incident came to light on Monday. The latest case was reported from Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh while yesterday's incident was from Dibrugarh University.

The students were suspended from the college and the hostel for six months after they were found harassing their juniors physically and mentally, according to a notice issued by the principal of the medical college. They were from the Orthopaedic department.

The action came on the recommendation of the anti-ragging cell of the college, the notice said.

In the incident at Dibrugarh University, a commerce student had jumped off the second floor of the hostel to save himself from an alleged assault by his seniors. Anand Sarma, the victim, was rushed to hospital with severe injuries and is now fighting for his hospital.

Besides, two other junior students also faced ragging at the university, reports said.

Five students were detained after Mr Sarma's family registered a complaint. University authorities and its anti-ragging task force have taken note of the incident and initiated an investigation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma yesterday appealed to the students in the state to denounce ragging in campuses.

"It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. Close watch maintained and follow-up action coordinated with district administration. Efforts on to nab the accused, victim being provided medical care. Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging," he said.

Several recent ragging cases have added to incidents of violence on campuses - from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)s to top medical colleges and universities across the country.

A third-year mechanical engineering student was found dead in his hostel room at the IIT Kharagpur last month. Calcutta High Court, hearing a petition filed by victim Faizan Ahmed's parents, had come down heavily on the premier institute while observing his death to be a case of ragging.