'In Assam, If Anyone...': Himanta Sarma Condemns Kolkata Horror, Seeks Swift Action

Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam takes strong action against criminals fast

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today condemned the rape-murder of a junior doctor in a Kolkata hospital, and said his government has reviewed security and safety of doctors in medical colleges and hospitals in Assam.

Mr Sarma said the Assam government has also taken some steps to ensure security of doctors, especially women, in medical colleges and hospitals.

The Chief Minister said he hopes justice would be given to the parents of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"In Assam, if anyone does a crime of this sort, what would we do? What would be our response? One can understand simply by looking at our record of the last three years," Mr Sarma said.

He criticised Opposition parties over what he claimed was playing politics over crimes against women.

"Whenever there is crime against women, we give swift justice. But the Opposition condemns us," Mr Sarma said.

In March 2023, Mr Sarma had offered a "pro tip" to criminals to save themselves from encounters - raise your hand and show a white handkerchief.

The state police return a bullet with a bullet and that's why the crime rate is also on the decline in the state, Mr Sarma had replied to a discussion on the vote of thanks on the Governor's speech in the state assembly.

The parents of the junior doctor yesterday told NDTV they have lost trust in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, given the way the police handled the case. "Earlier I had full faith in her (Mamata Banerjee), but not now. She is asking for justice, but what is she saying that for? She is doing nothing," the father of the murdered doctor told NDTV.

"All the schemes by Mamata Banerjee -- Kanyashree, Lakshmir Bhandar -- are pseudo. Whoever wants to avail these schemes kindly see if your Lakshmi at home is safe before availing them," the grieving father told NDTV.

The body of the junior doctor was found in the seminar hall of the medical college and hospital on the morning of August 9. Many suspect there were more than one accused. The Supreme Court has taken up the case on its own. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the case tomorrow.