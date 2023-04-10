In Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot, A One-Day Fast, New Headache For Congress

The Congress has put out a carefully worded statement that leans more towards Ashok Gehlot.

Sachin Pilot's activities are causing increasing nervousness within the Congress as it preps to seek reelection in Rajasthan later this year.

The Congress leader's one-day fast against corruption on Tuesday is his latest challenge to in-house rival Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Sachin Pilot says he will press for the Gehlot government to act against alleged corruption by the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government. He has requested MLAs supporting him to not join him; sources say the former Deputy Chief Minister is happy to be seen as a lone crusader, one ranged against both the Chief Minister and the BJP's Vasundhara Raje.

"The Congress government in Rajasthan with Ashok Gehlot as Chief Minister has implemented a large number of schemes and taken many new initiatives that have impacted the people profoundly. This has given the state a leadership position in governance in our country," said Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, also referring to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan was an outstanding success made possible by the dedication and determination of the party organisation in the state. Later in the year, the Congress will seek a renewed mandate from the people on the strength of these landmark achievements and the collective efforts of our organisation."

But with eight months to go for the Rajasthan election, the party may confront tough decisions soon.

"The party high command has to act," said Rashid Alvi.

With the leadership appearing to back Mr Gehlot for now, many in the party fear Sachin Pilot may be preparing ground to exit the Congress.

A birthday party that took place in Delhi two days ago has sparked a Third Front buzz.

The party to celebrate the birthday of Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal, a leader of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLD), had an impressive guest list that included Sachin Pilot, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, both from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Mr Beniwal, responding to speculation, made an open offer to Mr Pilot. "I have already said - if Sachin Pilot breaks away from the Congress then we will have an alliance. The way the Congress has humiliated him repeatedly, he should quit the party," said the MP.

However, it is unknown how far Mr Pilot will go this time - whether he is priming for a leadership change or more.

Mr Gehlot has made it clear that there is no easy solution to the ugly, bitter feud.

The Chief Minister has referred to his younger rival as a gaddar (traitor), nikamma (worthless) and the coronavirus.

In 2020, the year Covid erupted worldwide, Mr Pilot launched his first major revolt against the Chief Minister, camping for days near Delhi but backstepping after the Gandhis met with him and assured him a solution.

Three years on, a patch-up is nowhere in sight. Mr Pilot launched a solo campaign for the Rajasthan polls soon after the Bharat Jodo Yatra. So far, the campaign has only highlighted the feud - not the best look for a party seeking re-election.

In November last, Mr Gehlot, in an interview to NDTV, called his former deputy a "gaddar (traitor)" and said he would not be chief minister.

"A gaddar (traitor) cannot be Chief Minister. The High Command cannot make Sachin Pilot the Chief Minister... a man who doesn't have 10 MLAs. Who revolted. He betrayed the party, (he) is a traitor," Mr Gehlot said.

The Gehlot-Pilot feud, which cropped up soon after the Congress's 2018 victory in Rajasthan, has simmered beneath the surface since.

Though Mr Pilot initially agreed to play second fiddle to the veteran, he revolted two years later, demanding a better share in power.

But the rebellion fizzled out as 100-plus MLAs chose to stay with Mr Gehlot. At no point has Mr Pilot been able to produce more than 20 MLAs on his side, making it tougher for the party to attempt a detente.