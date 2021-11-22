In PM's Photo Op With Yogi Adityanath, Congress Spots Something Strange

The images were tweeted by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Twin pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went viral and quickly became a Twitter trend on Sunday. The set of two pictures, tweeted by Yogi Adityanath, shows the two men in deep conversation, but what caught the people's eye, and attention, beyond the visual appeal of the two powerful men in one frame was a particular detail in the picture.

"We have embarked on a journey. We have dedicated our everything and pledged to build a new India which will touch the heights beyond the sky with new light," Yogi Adityanath captioned the picture.

The opposition Congress was quick to point out the anomaly in the picture - a part of the PM's attire appeared to have changed between the two pictures, suggesting, an intently staged photo op rather than a candid moment.

"By putting up a photo, the Chief Minister of the state is proving that everything is fine. In one photo, Modi ji has donned an angocha, in one he has a shawl. both annoyance and nervousness are clear. With this picture, more harm is caused than profit. Yogi ji. information consultant will drown," tweeted Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.

सूबे के मुख्यमंत्री को फ़ोटो लगा के यह साबित करना पड़ रहा है, सब ठीक है



एक फ़ोटो में मोदी जी अँगोछा डाले हैं एक में शॉल। झुँझलाहट और घबराहट दोनों साफ हैं



इस तस्वीर से फ़ायदा कम नुक़सान ज़्यादा हो रहा है योगी जी। सूचना सलाहकार ले डूबेंगे pic.twitter.com/iKp8NTisnX — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) November 21, 2021

BV Srinivas, Yougth Congress president, tweeted the picture asking people to spot the difference.

Spot the difference ???? pic.twitter.com/f5XJ2uz7Of — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 21, 2021

Isai D,State Deputy Secretary - DMK IT Wing, also tweeted the picture pointing at the alleged incongruity.

Friend:



Walking towards Door: No Shawl



Touch up: Shawl change



Walking away from Door: Put Shawl



Me: Both pics dress is same. This is not Modi. ???? #modiyogipic.twitter.com/Cio3XjDSG5 — இசை (@isai_) November 21, 2021

Retweeting and commenting on the picture, BJP national vice president and in charge for UP Radha Mohan Singh wrote:" Strong leadership dedicated to building a new UP and a new India..."

This is not the first time that a photo op involving the Prime Minister has attracted criticism.

In September, PM Modi had shared a photo from Air India One on his way to the US, talking about working on a long flight. The Congress posted a counter.

"Some photographs are harder to copy. Former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh addressing Press Conferences on board Air India One."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to Lucknow to attend the 56th DGP-IGP conference. Elections for the politically prized state of Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.