'Harder To Copy': Congress Shares Manmohan Singh's Photos After PM's Post

Congress today shared images of the former PM Manmohan Singh addressing the media in-flight

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a photo from Air India One on his way to the US, talking about working on a long flight, the Congress posted a counter, featuring Manmohan Singh.

Sharing images of the former Prime Minister addressing the media in-flight, the Congress quipped: "Some photographs are harder to copy. Former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh addressing Press Conferences on board Air India One."

This morning, PM Modi's post showed him going through files on his flight to Washington, where he has a packed three-day schedule, including a Quad meeting and an address to the UN General Assembly.

"A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work," the PM captioned it.

Several BJP leaders shared the Prime Minister's tweet.

"Always in the service of the country without stopping, tirelessly," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, replied to the tweet, using #SevaSamarpan.

During the visit, PM Modi will participate in the first in-person, address the UN General Assembly and meet a number of top executives of major American companies.

The Congress's photo retort triggered a row on Twitter with the rival parties posting images and memes.

Some Congress supporters shared images of past Prime Ministers like Lal Bahadur Shastri and PV Narasimha Rao tackling files on their flights.