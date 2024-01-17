In Pics: PM Modi Prays For 'Every Indian's Happiness, Prosperity' At Kerala Temple

The priests of the Guruvayur temple presented Lord Krishna's idol to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Swamy Temple in Kerala's Thrissur and prayed for every Indian to be "happy and prosperous".

Calling the Sreekrishna Temple's divine energy "immense", PM Modi wrote on X: "Prayed at the sacred Guruvayur Temple. The divine energy of this Temple is immense. I prayed that every Indian be happy and prosperous."

PM Modi wore a traditional 'mundu' (dhoti) and 'veshti' (a shawl covering the upper body) as he prayed at the temple.

He was welcomed by the Devaswom office bearers.

The office bearers gave the PM a 'Poorna kumbham' (a pitcher of sacred water adorned with flowers).

The Guruvayur temple is dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan or Lord Krishna, and the temple priests presented Lord Krishna's idol to the PM.

At the temple, the Prime Minister attended the wedding of the daughter of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi and interacted with leading actors of Malayalam cinema, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Jayaram, and Dileep,

PM Modi blessed the newlyweds and posed for a picture with them.

This was PM Modi's second tour of southern India in 15 days. He is leading the BJP's massive south outreach ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha polls.