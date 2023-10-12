In Pics, PM Modi, In Traditional Outfit, Meditates Near Adi Kailash

PM Modi was wearing a traditional outfit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered prayers at the Gauri Kund, a holy site for Hindus, in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand and caught a glimpse of the Adi Kailash. He is also likely to get a glimpse of Om Parvat from his helicopter.

उत्तराखंड में पिथौरागढ़ के पवित्र पार्वती कुंड में दर्शन और पूजन से अभिभूत हूं। यहां से आदि कैलाश के दर्शन से भी मन आह्लादित है। प्रकृति की गोद में बसी अध्यात्म और संस्कृति की इस स्थली से अपने देश के सभी परिवारजनों के सुखमय जीवन की कामना की। pic.twitter.com/iIEpO0Cta0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 12, 2023

"I am overwhelmed with the darshan and worship at the holy Parvati Kund of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. I am also happy to catch a glimpse of Adi Kailash from here. From this place of spirituality and culture nestled in the lap of nature, I wished a happy life for all family members," he said on X, formerly known Twitter.

PM Modi began his daylong visit to the border state with catching a glimpse of the Adi Kailash peak, believed to be the abode of Shiva. He was wearing a traditional outfit, complete with a white turban and a 'ranga' (upper body garment).

He also performed aarti at the Shiva Parvati temple along the banks of Parvati Kund in Jolingkong and meditated with folded hands in front of the Adi Kailash peak.

From there, he reached the Gunji village and interacted with the locals and attended an exhibition that had local artefacts on display, accompanied by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Next, he will visit Jageshwar Dham, an ancient Shiva temple about 15 km from Gunji, and offer prayers there before a Kumaoni lunch.

Later in the day, he will return to Pithoragarh and lay the foundation stone for several developmental projects worth Rs 4,200 crore and address a public meeting.