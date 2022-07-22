In Pics: PM Modi Hosts Dinner For Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind

The event had good representation from all parts of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hosted dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi. The dinner was attended by Union Cabinet members, Chief Ministers of various states, many Padma awardees and several other dignitaries.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu also attended the farewell dinner for Mr Kovind whose term ends Monday.

The event had good representation from all parts of the country, including tribal leaders.

The dinner was unique as it did not not have the usual Delhi-centric crowd and emphasis was to make it more representative.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and members of the prime minister's Cabinet were present at the event. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attended it.

Droupadi Murmu was elected to be the next President of India yesterday after she comprehensively defeated the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. She will take oath at the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday.