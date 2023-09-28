In Pics: Ganesh Visarjan Across India

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities came to an end today after a 10 day celebration.

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities came to an end today after a 10-day celebration. People across India immersed the idols of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ananta Chaturdashi.

In several cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Delhi, devotees celebrated the occasion with grandeur. Here's a glimpse of Ganesh Visarjan celebrations from across India:

Devotees immerse idols of Lord Ganesha in the Arabian Sea at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai.

Devotees participate in Ganesh Visarjan procession at Charminar, in Hyderabad.

Devotees carry Lord Ganesha idol for immersion in the Beas river on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

Devotees carry a Lord Ganesha idol for immersion at Hazira in Surat, Gujarat.

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha or immersion in the Arabian sea on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai.

Devotees perform rituals prior to the immersion of Lord Ganesha idol at Geeta Colony in New Delhi.

A woman whispers in the ear of Lord Ganesha during the immersion on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

An idol of Lord Ganesha being immersed in an artificial pond in Geeta Colony, New Delhi.

A huge crowd of devotees take out visarjan procession of Lord Ganesha on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Lal Baug in Mumbai.